Medellin officials search for WWII army tank ‘submerged’ on Dagusungan River

The municipality of Medellin in northern Cebu is pursuing a plan to locate and extract a World War II (WWII) army tank that was said to have been submerged on its Dagusungan River.

A Facebook post by the municipal government on Tuesday night said that Mayor Benjun Mondigo wanted to use the army tank for their cultural and heritage program.

Municipal Planning Officer Giles Villamor and Philippine Army engineers led by LTC Manolo V Santiago, Commanding Officer of the ESBN, 53rd Engineering Brigade, and Col Lyndon Sollesta, Deputy Brigade Commander 53rd brigade, visited the Dagusungan River on Thursday to try to locate the spot where the tank was said to have submerged.

Also present were Tourism and Promotions Consultant Bambi Pacquiao and Purok Coordinator Raymond Olivar.

“Initial digging will commence soon in partnership with the ever so accommodating men and women from the 53rd Engineering Brigade in Medellin,” said the town’s FB post.