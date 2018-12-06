Body found dumped in Barangay Bunga, Toledo

The body of a still unidentified man was found dumped in Purok 7, Barangay Bunga, Toledo City early this morning.

Supt. Randy Korret, Toledo City Police Station chief, said that the victim had a “Samantha” tattoo on his left arm and a baby portrait tattoo on the right arm.

The victim was around 5’2” tall and medium built. He was wearing a yellow colored sleeveless shirt with the markings “Sinulog Viva” on written on its back portion, black shorts and a black pair of slippers.

Korret said that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

A concerned citizen visited the police station past 7 a.m. today (December 6) to report the discovery of the still unidentified body which was dumped along the road in Purok 7.

Korret said that residents in the area saw a vehicle coming from the direction of Barangay Das, Toledo City pass by their area between 11 p.m. on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Thursday.

He said that the vehicle stopped for a while at the same spot where the body was found.

The vehicle driver then headed for Barangay Lamac in the neighboring Pinamungahan town, Korret added.