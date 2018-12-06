Manufacturer’s stockade in Inayawan catches fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Part of the stockade of a furniture manufacturing company was burned in a fire along White Road in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, on Thursday afternoon, December 6.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) investigator, SFO3 Dionysio Regasa, the fire began at around 4:15 p.m. in the house of a certain Romeo Zapanta, 76, which is located beside the furniture stock room.

Regasa said that Zapanta may have left his cooking which started the fire.

The estimated damage for the fire was pegged at P10, 000.

The fire was put out at 5:15 p.m.