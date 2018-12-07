CNU grad ranks 8th in the LET secondary level exam

A student of the Cebu Normal University (CNU) made it to the top 10 of the September 2018 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) Secondary Level.

Anne Mica Romano Lim ranked eighth in the examination with an average score of 91.40.

The examination result was released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Friday, December 7.

A total of 126,582 secondary education graduates took the examination held on September 30 but only 60,803 passed, said the PRC.