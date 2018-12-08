Man nabbed in Lorega San Miguel drug bust

By Benjie Talisic | December 08,2018 - 11:59 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines -More than half a million worth of drugs were seized during a drug bust in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City on Saturday morning, December 8.

The suspect was identified as a certain Eliazar Carcuevas, 51-years-old.

Authorities seized stashes of suspected shabu (crystal meth) from the suspect all worth P590,000.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Maritime Group in Central Visayas, Cebu City Police Office and operatives of Parian Police Station.

The suspect is now detained at Parian Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.