Kapuso and Kapamilya stars, shows receive Anak TV awards

KAPAMILYA and Kapuso stars and shows were recognized at the Anak TV Seal Awards held at Soka Gakkai International Philippines in Quezon City on Dec. 7.

After last month’s controversy, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” were among the five ABS-CBN shows which received the Household Favorite Award during the ceremony.

ABS-CBN PR’s Twitter account announced the news Friday morning.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is headlined by producer and award-winning actor Coco Martin.

The story centers on a good cop named Ricardo Dalisay.

The long-running television series became controversial after Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Abayalde expressed that the show gives a bad impression of cops.

Martin and Abayalde had a dialogue and an understanding was reached by both parties.

Other Kapamilya shows which also received the Household Favorite Award were “TV Patrol,” “Bagani,” “Maaalala Mo Kaya” and “It’s Showtime.”

Kapamilya programs that received ANAK TV Seal were “ASAP,” “Home Sweetie Home,” “Little Big Shots,” “Maayong Buntag Kapamilya,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Magandang Umaga South Central Mindanao,” “Marhay Na Aga Kapamilya,” “Matanglawin,” “Team Yey,” “Wansapanataym,” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids 2.”

For the Makabata Star Award, the awardees from ABS-CBN were Kathryn Bernardo, Joshua Garcia, Robi, Domingo, Susan Roces, Luis Manzano, Liza Soberano, and Gina Lopez.

Meanwhile, Kapuso Network’s Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Maine Mendoza, Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza, Drew Arellano, Bianca Umali, Atom Araullo and Gloria Romero won the Makabata Star Award.

Rivera, on her Instagram account, thanked the Anak TV Seal Awards for the award.

“Nakakataba po ng puso na makatanggap ng pagkilala bilang huwaran para sa mga kabataan. Ang pagkilalang ito ay magsisilbi po na motivation sa akin na mas pagbutihin pa ang aking trabaho, at mas magbigay inspirasyon para sa mga kabataan,” the actress said.

Mendoza, on her Twitter account said, “Anak TV, maraming salamat!!!”

Kapuso programs “All-Star Videoke,” “Day Off,” and “Good News” were given the Anak TV Seal Award.

GMA Regional TV Vice President and Head Oli Amoroso also announced that regional shows like “Balitang Amianan” in North Central Luzon; “Balitang Bisdak” in Central and Eastern Visayas; “One Mindanao” in North, Central, and Southern Mindanao and their festival coverages like “Kapuso sa Panagbenga: The Balitang Amianan Special Live Coverage” and “Pit Senyor: The Balitang Bisdak Special Live Coverage” received one seal each.

“We will continue to produce child-sensitive, family-friendly TV programs, and serve our regional viewers and communities,” Amoroso said on his Facebook account.

According to its website, Anak TV promotes “television literacy and pushes the agenda for child-sensitive, family-friendly television in the Philippines.”