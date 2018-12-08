Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu to release cash aid to 43K senior citizens

NEARLY 43,000 senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue cities will receive their cash assistance tomorrow (Sunday, Dec. 9) for Lapu-Lapu seniors and from Monday (Dec. 10) to Friday (Dec. 14) for Mandaue senior beneficiaries.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said in a press briefing on Dec. 5 (Wednesday) that about 24,000 seniors of Lapu-Lapu City would each receive P4,000 cash assistance from the city government.

Radaza said that aside from the senior citizens, 5,000 persons with disability beneficiaries could also be given their P3,500 cash aid from the Lapu-Lapu City government.

She said the cash aid would be released in their respective barangays.

On Monday until Friday next week, the Mandaue City government would release the P2,000 cash assistance, which is the last installment of the city government’s P6,000 financial aid to seniors.

Jessie Perez, Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) head, said in a phone interview on Saturday that the 18,482 senior citizens of the city could claim their cash assistance starting Monday (Dec. 10) until Friday (Dec. 14) in their respective barangays between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, senior citizens of Barangays Cambaro, Centro, Guizo and Mantuyong can claim their P2,000 assistance at the Mandaue Sports Complex, starting at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Perez said that the city’s Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) had allocated around P110 million this year for the senior citizens’ financial assistance.

Each beneficiary will receive P6,000 cash for the year which will be given in three tranches, the P2,000 to be released next week is the last tranche of the seniors’ cash aid for the year.

Senior citizens, however, will have to personally claim their cash assistance and present their blue card or national identification cards for senior citizens to claim the cash aid.

Perez said they were strictly implementing this rule this year because they found out that there were senior citizens from Bohol and nearby cities and municipalities, who tried to claim the cash assistance.