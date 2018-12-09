Strong start for Cebu Daily News, The Freeman in Veco Media Volleyball Cup

Cebu Daily News (CDN) and The Freeman (TF) were successful in their opening games in the inaugural Veco Media Volleyball Cup on Sunday as both chalked up thrilling victories at the Harou Iwanaga Gym in Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City.

CDN bucked an opening set loss to defeat Sun.Star Daily (SSD), 15-25, 25-23, 25-17.

TF handed SSD its second setback of the day with a 25-27, 25-14, 25-9 victory.

The other teams participating in this tournament are KBP and DYHP.