Dole reminds employers about early release of 13th month pay
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reminded employers about the timely release of the 13th month pay of their workers.
Bello issued the reminder through Labor Advisory No. 18-2018.
“The law requires employers in the private sector to pay their rank-and-file employees a 13th month pay on or before Dec. 24 of every year, and all covered employers are reminded to comply,” Bello said.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.