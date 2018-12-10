Dole reminds employers about early release of 13th month pay

By Inquirer.net |December 10,2018 - 09:25 AM

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reminded employers about the timely release of the 13th month pay of their workers.

Bello issued the reminder through Labor Advisory No. 18-2018.

“The law requires employers in the private sector to pay their rank-and-file employees a 13th month pay on or before Dec. 24 of every year, and all covered employers are reminded to comply,” Bello said.

