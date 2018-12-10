AFP confident martial law will be extended in Mindanao

The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed confidence on Sunday that it could convince Congress to approve a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

Noting a 38-percent downtrend in crime in the region, the AFP maintained that Mindanao residents were satisfied with the implementation of martial law and wanted it extended.

‘Relatively peaceful’

In a radio interview, Col. Noel Detoyato, chief of the AFP public affairs office (PAO) said most parts of Mindanao have been “relatively peaceful” with martial law in effect over the region.

Detoyato pointed out that the AFP had prepared its report to Congress for the one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

“Actually the presentation will not come from us, it will just be an assessment of the current situation and the sentiments of the people who are affected by martial law.”

“We are confident about our report. On the decision, we leave it to the wisdom of the lawmakers,” he added.

Detoyato attributed the crime downtrend to “random, constant checkpoints that limit the movements of armed people and those with sinister plans.”

“So there is relative peace in most of Mindanao. Their growth is increasing and there is investor confidence,” he pointed out.