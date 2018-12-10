Capitol opens Agri-Fish Trade 2018
CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Cebu Provincial government has opened the Agri-Fish trade 2018 as part of their activities for this year’s Pasko sa Kapitolyo.
The trade fair that showcases local products of the different component cities and municipalities will be open until Friday afternoon, December 14.
At least 42 livelihood cooperatives form component local government units (LGUs) participated in the trade fair.
