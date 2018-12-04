#NIHAOMACAU! Cebu Pacific Air makes aviation history

|December 10,2018 - 10:16 PM

I WAS in the thick of all the action as Cebu Pacific Air launched the inaugural flight of their history-making Cebu-Macau route, the first in airline history.

Revenue guests were feted to a rather unique Macanese feast courtesy of Laguna Catering, a fusion of oriental and Portuguese influences (I went crazy for the chili prawns and those signature Macau egg tarts!).

Starting Dec. 7, CEB flies four times a week to Macau, a destination I am looking forward to exploring!

(Follow the adventures of our influencers experiencing Macau by following these hashtags: #NiHaoMacau, #MakeFirstMomentsHappen and #CEBfliesCebuMacau on Instagram and Facebook)

