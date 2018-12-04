#NIHAOMACAU! Cebu Pacific Air makes aviation history
I WAS in the thick of all the action as Cebu Pacific Air launched the inaugural flight of their history-making Cebu-Macau route, the first in airline history.
Revenue guests were feted to a rather unique Macanese feast courtesy of Laguna Catering, a fusion of oriental and Portuguese influences (I went crazy for the chili prawns and those signature Macau egg tarts!).
Starting Dec. 7, CEB flies four times a week to Macau, a destination I am looking forward to exploring!
(Follow the adventures of our influencers experiencing Macau by following these hashtags: #NiHaoMacau, #MakeFirstMomentsHappen and #CEBfliesCebuMacau on Instagram and Facebook)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.