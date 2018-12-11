PRO-7 on heightened alert starting Dec. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas will be on heightened alert status starting December 16, the first day of the Misa de Gallo.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said policemen will be deployed in the different churches.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Royina Garma said she allowed her policemen to have parties as long as those on duty will be drinking alcoholic beverages.