Investigators still has no suspect in hit and run incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Mabolo Police Station continues to examine the footages of the CCTV’s they secured following the hit and run incident that killed a woman and wounded several others.

Police Supt. Dindo Juanito Alaras said they want to make sure they get the right target.

Alaras said the Mabolo police increased its patrol operation at night to prevent more car accidents in the area.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said vehicular accidents are expected to increase during the holiday season as several people get drunk during parties.