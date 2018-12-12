ONPOINT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY

Lead in knowledge. Lead out empowerment. On Point.

OnPoint is a management consultancy and strategy development partner for organizations that

specializes in developing solutions to enable exemplary results. OnPoint works on personal and

corporate branding, education, and culture, and aim to point organizations to the right direction,

mindset, and perspective. OnPoint was founded by Jennifer Murillo and co-founded by Paolo Parjan.

OnPoint also bridges individuals and organizations to a journey of learning and development through mentoring, coaching, and trainings that will guide and empower partners to unleash its maximum potential. OnPoint is committed in building an impact to every partner through collaboration, building relationships, and connecting people.

OnPoint believes in real empowerment that can unfolds one’s potential. Achievable through continuous and proper learning. Continuous learning fosters growth, maximizes capabilities, and propels optimum performance. OnPoint produces and supports end-to-end events and experiences by working with distinguished speakers and subject matter experts.