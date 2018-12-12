1,185 establishments in Cebu City face sanction for not paying taxes

CEBU CITY, Philippines -At least 1,185 business establishments in Cebu City have failed to pay their tax dues from August 2018 to December 2018, said the city government’s Task Force on Inspection and Investigation of Business Permits.

Melvin Bacalso, head of the task force, said they are now processing the necessary documents to sanction the businessmen who failed to pay their business taxes.

The penalty, he said, is closure of the establishments.

Bacalso added that since their group was formed last August, they managed to inspect at least 12,545 business establishments in the city.