Cebu City takes over management of downtown night market

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Starting tomorrow, Thursday (December 13), the night market in several streets of downtown Cebu City will be exclusive for residents and voters of the city.

Francisco Fernandez, the executive assistant of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena, announced today that the city government will be taking over the management of the downtown night market.

The night market will be situated on the streets of P. Lopez and Legaspi.

Aside from limiting the stalls for Cebu City residents and voters, Fernandez also said vendors are required to get an I.D. from the city government before selling and will pay P50 per night to the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

“Daghan kaayo ta ug report nadawat nga gipangwartahan ang mga vendors so the mayor acted on that last week pa. Nangayo ko ug one week to work on that,” said Fernandez.