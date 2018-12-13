City to allow Naga evacuees to go home for Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 900 families who now occupy 10 evacuation centers in Naga City will already be allowed to spend Christmas in their respective homes.

Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong announced in today’s disaster council meeting that they already received a copy of the harmonized and revised reassessment on delineated zones located within the periphery of the landslide area from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Central Office.

The report said that evacuees living within the red and green zones can already go back to their homes.

However, 444 other families who live within the danger zones will have to be relocated elsewhere.

Chiong said that she is yet to meet with the evacuees to formally inform them of the development.

The Information, Education and Communication (IEC) meeting between the city and the evacuees is scheduled between today and Saturday, December 15.

Chiong said that the city also plans to release financial assistance to the displaced families before they will be allowed to go home.