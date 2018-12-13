CLI and partners celebrate Christmas through sharing

To celebrate Christmas, Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) gathered their team and partner brokers and agents and respective buyers to light the Christmas tree at 38 Park Avenue Showroom for a greater cause.

The event culminated with an open house for invited guests followed by a night of music and a Christmas greeting from CLI’s CEO and Chairperson, Jose Soberano III.

“This is CLI and EL Camino’s way of looking back at the year and thanking our good Lord with all the blessings we have received. The past year, we had challenges, but there’s still a lot to be thankful for including our project, 38 Park Avenue, so everything we would be able to generate out of what we’ve been selling, a portion of it will go to Children’s Hour under the name of the buyer,” said Soberano.

“There are many celebrations, but let’s not forget the deeper meaning which is really to celebrate the coming of our Lord, and He is the one that made it all happen for us.,” he added.

38 Park Avenue Showroom at the Cebu I.T. Park is open from Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturdays by appointment. For scheduled visits, contact George at 0917 710 9481 or call (032) 354 6998.