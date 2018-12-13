A celebration of Christmas around the world at Crimson

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan has proven they never fail in treating their guests with utmost glamour and extravagance, whether it’s the high-end service, the world-class food, or even assembling a Christmas-tree lighting event.

Last November 23, guests from different countries were united to a special Christmas gala to witness the resort’s version of commemorating the holiday season with the theme: “A Celebration of Christmas around the World,” wherein the different cultures of Christmas around the world was celebrated.