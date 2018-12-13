City Hall extends deadline for the renewal of business permits

The Cebu City government has extended the deadline for the renewal of business permits for the fiscal year 2019.

The City Treasurer’s Office will continue to accommodate applications for business permit renewal up to January 25, 2019.

Deadline for renewal was earlier set on January 20, but City Council members passed an ordinance to extend the deadline to January 25.

In his Facebook post, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said: “Cebu City still has one of the lowest tax rates on the country, and we are trying to make getting all your requirements as easy as possible so please do not give us any excuse to close your business for failing to pay your taxes!”