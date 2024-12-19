Firecracker stall catches fire in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A stall selling firecrackers caught fire in Sitio Kapayas, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City, on Wednesday evening, December 19, 2024.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station received the alarm at 7:35 p.m. The fire was raised to the first alarm and declared under control at 7:41 p.m. It was declared completely extinguished at 7:43 p.m.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station, the stall had a permit and complied with their guidelines, including storing a drum of water, having a fire extinguisher, and installing a “No Smoking” sign.

The stall owner, Eddie Ymbong, 69, said they were attending to a customer before the incident occurred. He explained that after the customer left, he noticed a red object falling directly onto the firecrackers they were selling, which caused them to ignite and explode.

“Naa lay puwa nga object nga nitugpa sa among tinda nga pabuto. Wala lagi mi kabaw kung asa to gikan,” Ymbong said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo GMA.

(“A red object landed on our stall of firecrackers. We didn’t know where it came from,” Ymbong said.)

Fortunately, his business partner and their companion managed to exit the stall safely.

Ymbong shared that he only started selling firecrackers last year after being encouraged by his business partner, who is also his nephew. He added that he consistently warned individuals not to smoke near their stall.

For now, Ymbong said he will no longer sell firecrackers. However, he is considering resuming the business next year.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station reported no injuries or casualties in the incident. The damage was estimated at P24,000. /clorenciana

