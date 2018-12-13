Sun Peso Maximizer: Providing global investment opportunities for the local currency

Sun Life Financial Philippines announces the launch of Sun Peso Maximizer, a new investment-linked life insurance product that will enable clients to access top-quality assets worldwide using the local currency.

Provides insurance protection for seven years, Sun Peso Maximizer helps one secure the future of his loved ones with a guaranteed life insurance benefit equivalent to at least 125% of his one-time premium payment.

Moreover, by employing a systematic investment approach, Sun Peso Maximizer can also enhance the value of one’s money and offer the potential to earn more from global investment opportunities. This is done by tapping into the performance of the Goldman Sachs Prime Momentum Optimization Strategy (GS PriMO), a transparent and systematic strategy that provides access to a wide range of global asset classes.

Annual income payments may also be enjoyed for six years, then, at the end of the seven-year holding period, at least the full single premium will be received; thus providing one the opportunity to earn while also protecting his capital.

“Sun Peso Maximizer is ideal for those who aim to preserve their wealth, as well as boost their money’s growth and income,” Sun Chief Marketing Officer Mylene Lopa said. “With both the life insurance protection and investment aspects covered, clients can certainly make the most of the local currency with Sun Peso Maximizer.”

Those interested in Sun Peso Maximizer can look forward to a hassle-free application and policy approval through the Guaranteed Insurability Offer, subject to the limits of Sun Life.

To know more, call 849-9888 or visit sunlife.com.ph today.