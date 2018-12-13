Suspected hitman, JO worker caught in drug busts

A SUSPECTED hitman from Mindanao and a job order employee of Cebu City Hall were arrested in separate drug bust operations in Cebu City at 3 a.m. yesterday and last Wednesday evening respectively.

Chief Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, Mabolo police precinct chief, said the suspected hitman identified as Arwin Tapales was caught in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

“We received intelligence that this man was always armed. It was confirmed during our buy-bust operation when he noticed our personnel and he tried to flee the scene. He attempted to take out his gun. Our police had to shoot him,” Alaras told reporters

yesterday.

Tapales sustained gunshot wounds on his lower body and was brought to the hospital.

Taken from his possession were one revolver and sachets of shabu worth P22,000.

Alaras said they are now verifying reports that Tapales was part of a drug syndicate based in Cebu or Mindanao.

Meanwhile a job order employee of Cebu City Hall identified as John David Tolabing was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City last Wednesday evening.

Supt. Jose Liddawa of the Police Regional Office anti-drug enforcement section said Tolabing was a mini-bus driver assigned in Barangay Sambag 2 under the Barangay Mayor’s office.

A childhood friend of Tolabing reported him to the authorities.

Police seized P89,000 worth of shabu from Tolabing who is detained at the Abellana police precinct.