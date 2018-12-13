Cebu City CTO extends deadline to January 25

BUSINESS PERMIT RENEWAL

THE Cebu City Treasurer’s Office has extended the deadline for the renewal of business permits to January 25 to give businesses more time to prepare, especially with the Holiday Season and the Sinulog rush.

The Local Government Code actually provides for the cut-off of the mayor’s business permit renewal on January 20 of every year.

Acting City Treasurer Arlene Rentuza told reporters that they decided to extend it to five more days after the council passed a resolution extending the deadline.

Rentuza also said the city government will set up an off-site, one-stop shop for the renewal of business permits at the Robinsons Galleria, starting on January 4, from Monday to Saturday.

“We will start accommodating applicants from 9 a.m. up to 6 p.m. It’s going to be a one-stop shop so all transactions (related to the renewal of business permits) will be held there so we can finish them at the fastest time possible,” she added.

However, Rentuza said the one-stop shop will not be open on January 19, a Saturday, to give way for the solemn procession of the Fiesta Señor celebration.

The CTO is expecting around 30,000 to 35,000 business firms to flock to Robinsons Galleria to comply with their permits and pay their business taxes.

To get a business permit, a taxpayer has to fill up the application forms which will then be evaluated and will require the taxpayer to declare their gross sales.

The evaluators will assess the corresponding payments and after settling the amounts, the final step will be at Mayor’s permit section for the printing of the business permit.

Late filers will be penalized.

“For payments made beyond January 25, there will be penalties. Surcharges (of 25 percent) and interest (of 2 percent) will be imposed. It’s stated in the city’s tax code,” explained Rentuza.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña also posted a copy of CTO’s notice on his official Facebook page.

“Cebu City still has one of the lowest tax rates in the country, and we are trying to make getting all your requirements as easy as possible so please do not give us any excuses to close your business for failing to pay your taxes!” Osmeña said.