Port of Cebu exceeds 2018 collection target

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu announced today that they already collected at least P27.487 billion worth of revenues as of December 11, 2018.

Their collection already surpassed this year’s revenue target of P27.438 billion by at least P49 million.

“The Port of Cebu under the leadership of District Collector Atty. Elvira Cruz, with the support of its sub-ports, has been consistently surpassing its monthly target (January to November) for 2018,” said a post on the Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu Facebook page.