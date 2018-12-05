Family killed in Cebu City road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A family of three did not make it home to Liloan town in northern Cebu alive on Thursday night.

The victims died after they figured in a road accident while along S. Osmena Road in Cebu City at around 9:30 p.m.

Nagiel Banacia, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said on a Facebok post this morning that the family was sideswept by a passing water tanker while traveling on board a motorcycle on their way home to Liloan town.

Banacia said that the mother immediately died after she was ran over by the water tanker while the father and their 9-year-old son died while undergoing treatment at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Both sustained serious head injuries and fractures and abrasions on the different parts of the body.

The family came from the Christmas party of the father who works as a security guard in Cebu City.

Banacia said that the water tanker driver is now detained at the Mabolo Police Station.