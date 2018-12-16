10,000 KIDS benefit FROM PSC’s Children’s Games

A TOTAL of 10,746 participants benefited from the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) Children’s Games over the year, as the program became a major component of the national sports agency’s Sports for Peace Program.

The Children’s Games were held in 22 cities, municipalities and provinces this year.

Philippine Sports Institute deputy director Marlon Malbog reported the total number of children earlier this month during the PSI coordinators fourth quarterly meeting that was opened by PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez at the PhilSports Complex Dorm G Multi-Purpose Hall.

Ramirez said it’s the duty of the state to create a healthy youth and start values and character formation early.

“The numbers of the Children’s Games and Sports for Peace was an effective tool of children at an early age doing peace-making, physical fitness, inspiring them to study and break the cycle of poverty,” the PSC chief said.

He added that “The mantra of President Rodrigo R. Duterte is to make sports accessible to the periphery especially to the poor communities and the marginalized.”

Children’s Games and youth volunteers trainings were conducted in Bataan, Dumaguete City, Tagbilaran City, Bogo, Mandaue City, Iloilo City, Passi City in Iloilo, Ormoc City, Maasin City, Libagon City, Macrohon City, Liloan, Payatas, San Pedro City, Binan City, Casiguran, Padada in Davao del Sur, Digos City, Lupon and Mati City in Davao Oriental, Asuncion in Davao del Norte and in war-torn Marawi City after it piloted in Manila last year and followed by a series of legs in Cebu City.

A total of 7,870 children were also tested via the Smart ID talent identification while 3,344 participated in various PSI grassroots sports activities like coaches’ clinics, sports science seminars, consultative meetings and workshops.

This year also saw the pilot test of the Deped-PSC Coaching Certification held at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Davao City.

Malbog, for his part, hopes more children, grassroots athletes and coaches, as well as local government units (LGUs), will benefit from PSC’s programs through the PSI.

“We are eyeing to double the numbers next year,” Malbog said.