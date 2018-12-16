Mandaue cops collar two Cebu City drug suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two were arrested in a buy-bust operation at the parking lot of a commercial establishment in Mandaue City at around 10 a.m. today (December 16).

Arrested were Susan Lao, 39, and Johnrey Canoy, 30, who are both from Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City.

Operatives from Mandaue City Police Office’s (MCPO’s) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) confiscated 12 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P3,000 and the P500 marked money from the suspects.

Supt. Bernouli Abalos, head of MCPO’s CIB, said they planned the operation after they received a tip that was sent to him through a text message, about a transaction that was scheduled at the parking lot of the City Times Square.