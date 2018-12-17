Minglanilla Christmas League: Another title for UV

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers ended the year much like how they started it — on top.

This after they survived a fierce challenge by the Joemangs Surplus-backed University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters to claim the championship in the Minglanilla Mayor’s Cup Inter-Collegiate Christmas Basketball League with 104-99 win in the finals on Saturday night at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Rey Suerte once again showed exactly why he was named the Cesafi MVP as he piled up 34 points to carry the Green Lancers to the promised land, capping off what was once again a title-filled year for the south’s most successful collegiate basketball program.

Jancork Cabahug added 17 points while Toto Segumpan fired in 16.

The win was sweet redemption for UV, which overcame suspensions to two players and their head coach and still come away as champions.

“It feels great, and thankful for our team on winning most of the tournament we joined this year, despite the controversy we [were involved in],” said a jubilant Gary Cortes, UV’s head coach, referring to the brawl some of his players got involved in a elimination-round game against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

He also offered a message to Cebu’s basketball community afterwards.

“To all UV supporters, Cebu basketball fans and opponents, let’s have peace in the spirit of Christmas. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all of us,” Cortes said.

Paul Galinato led UC with 21 points while Darrell Shane Menina and new recruit, Tristan Albina, had 18 markers each.

Suerte, Cabahug and Melvin Butohan were all named to the tournament’s Mythical Five and was joined there by Menina and Albina.

Meanwhile, USPF won third place honors after they routed the Southwestern University – Phinma, 88-61.