QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE
Overjoyed Pinoys poured out their jubilation on Miss Catriona Gray’s title victory at this year’s Ms. Universe
Quilaquil Brye commented on Cebu Daily News’s Facebook page, “After 3 years, the crown is back to us! Yeheyy”
Jael Infante Garing also wrote, “Lahat nalang ng swerte dinala na ni Duterte sa bansa… #CongratzPhilippines”
Jhoj Trevenio also said “Thank you GOD… thank you to all the people who helped her journey, to all the supporters and prayer warriors!!! PILIPINAS atin ang MISS UNIVERSE!!!… MABUHAY and congrats CATRIONA!!! THE FILIPINOS ARE PROUD OF YOU!!!”
