Overriding priority

That the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order on the continued operation of motorcycle-for-hire hailing service Angkas shows not only how detached and apathetic the High Tribunal’s magistrates are with the plight of ordinary commuters.

It also underscored just how dismal and pathetic the country’s aging mass transport system had been that the private sector had been trying to fill the gap only to be stymied time and again by government regulations that are stuck in the 80s and thus had failed to keep up with the times.

Truth be told, motorcycles-for-hires or habal-habal can be safe or unsafe depending on the driver whose sense and appreciation of road safety for his passengers and his own as well as others sharing the road along with his adherence to traffic laws.

These two basic yet grossly overlooked qualities are sadly not present in every habal driver whose drive to earn profit may encourage him to take more chances than necessary with safety precautions as he continually navigates his way through traffic that is usually

congested and oftentimes dangerous for two-wheel vehicles.

It had been said that habal-habal drivers are needed by residents of mountain barangays who have little access to safer transportation due to the rocky and muddy terrain in their areas that can hardly be accessed by four-wheel vehicles.

While that may be true, habal-habal drivers also pose a serious problem for traffic enforcers who also have to deal with errant public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and motorists who try to elbow their way past traffic by overtaking or making U-turns at non

U-turn designated areas.

All that weaving in and out of traffic plus their willingness to take in more passengers than they could including children who can be hurt or worse, killed especially if they’re not wearing helmets is what had convinced lawmakers and transport officials to prohibit, if not outright ban the use of motorcycles as a mass transport option.

Even with these concerns, the Cebu City government is willing to adopt an Angkas type system in order to hire the habal-habal drivers who will be displaced by the Supreme Court ruling and while it may be laudable for city residents who are already beset with the holiday traffic, there are still some concerns.

Foremost is the need for insurance not only for the driver but the passengers who will place their lives on the driver’s hands.

We doubt if the city government will provide that considering the cost and we question whether Angkas also provides insurance to their passengers in the event, God forbid, that something happens to them.

In that context, while habal-habal services may be needed especially during the holiday rush safety remains the overriding priority for the riding public.