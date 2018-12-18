Two killed in shootout with Talisay police

CEBU CITY, Philippinee – Two persons were killed in a buy-bust operation in Talisay City at around 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fatalities were identified as Rodel Nacario, a resident if Toledo City, and Kevin Baguio, who is from Cebu City.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Station chief, said that they planned their operation after receiving reports that Nacario was allegedly one of the biggest drug peddler in Barangay Bulacao.

Nacacio, who was operating his illegal drug business with Baguio, was said to also have connections with the late drug lord Steve Go.

Conag said that Nacario was also a hitman who was tasked to kill a Talisay City policeman.

Conag said they conducted their buy-bust operation against Nacario and Baguio near the compound of a telecommunications company in Barangay Bulacao at dawn today (December 18).

But the two sensed that they were transacting with a policeman which led to a shootout.

Police confiscated 10 small sized, one large and one medium pack, and 18 triangular shape of suspected shabu.

Police also recovered a .38 pistol and one .357 pistol from the suspects.