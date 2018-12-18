MCIAA to build P740-M corporate office bldg.

A FIVE-STOREY corporate office building of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) will soon rise behind the Waterfront Mactan Hotel.

The building project will cost the MCIAA P740 million, but it can save P4.8 million in yearly office rental fees.

“Since MCIAA moved out from the terminal building in 2014, we rented offices available near the airport including the main office inside the Waterfront Mactan Hotel but with completion of our new building, we will all be gathered in one place,” said Steve Dicdican, MCIAA general manager, in an interview after the groundbreaking ceremony of the new office building project on Tuesday.

He said that would save total monthly rental fees of P400,000 when the building would be completed.

Dicdican said that the project had been planned during the former General Manager Nigel Paul Villarete’s time and had been realized during his watch.

The building will have a similar design with that of the new Mactan Cebu International Airport terminal.

The construction will start in January next year and is expected to be completed by January of 2020 or late 2019.

“This is actually the fourth design, which I finally approved as it also looks like the Terminal 2 and soon the Terminal 1 as well after a new terminal 1 building is constructed,” said Dicdican.

The new corporate office building will also have its passageways underground that links to the terminal buildings to avoid crossing the vehicle lanes considered to be dangerous to pedestrians.

Aside from not having to pay monthly rent, the MCIAA could also earn as they plan to rent out office spaces on the first floor of the building, said Dicdican.

Meanwhile, the MCIAA has already installed Help Desks at the Terminal buildings called the “Oplan Ligtas Biyahe Pasko 2018” which is to guide and assist passengers and to ensure safety of their travel.

Help Desks started in December 10 and will be there until January 5, 2018.

Among who graced the ground breaking was Department of Tourism (DOT-7) Regional Director Shalimar Tamano.