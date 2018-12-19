Guihulngan Police Station deputy chief shot dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The deputy chief of Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental was killed while inside a store located a few meters away from their police station at past 10 a.m. today, December 19.

Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya Jr., the deputy chief for operations of the Guihulngan City Police Station, died from multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Gabuya was already dead when brought to the hospital, said a spot report from the Guihulngan Police Station.

The report said that Gabuya was inside the store located along the national highway when a motorcycle backrider fired shots at him using an M4 rifle.

It added that the backrider and his still unidentified motorcycle driver immediately fled after the shooting incident.