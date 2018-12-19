DILG orders Cuenco’s reinstatement

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) head office has ordered the reinstatement of Councilor James Cuenco into the Cebu City Council.

Cuenco said he will re-assume the post which he vacated on October 2017 as soon as he receives a copy of the DILG order.

The Cebu City south district Councilor was ordered dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Tony N’ Tommy (TNT) health program during the administration of his father, former Cebu City South District Rep. Antonio Cuenco.

But the Court of Appeals ordered his reinstatement on October 2018.

Cuenco said that he intends to just complete the remaining six months of his term and will no longer seek re-election.

“No more politics (for me). I am not eyeing to run or be a substitute (for anyone from Partido-Barug) this May 2019 elections. I am (already) retiring from politics,” he said.