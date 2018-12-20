City Hoops Brinnovid Cup playoffs cast complete

TALISAY City Hall and San Remigio Properties ended their respective elimination campaigns on a high note and booked spots in the playoffs of the City Hoops Basketball League Season 6 Brinnovid Cup last Sunday at the Vista Grande Gym in Talisay City.

Talisay City Hall finished undefeated in their group after escaping Camren Ville, 75-72, and finishing number two in the overall standings.

Juntay Bardilas led all scorers with his 34 points while Johncle Molero, Pahoy Alferez, and Pablo Bacastique added 18, 17, and 16, respectively.

San Remigio Properties, meanwhile, nipped Obra Design + Build in their do-or-die matchup, 75-72, to advance as the fourth seed.

Randy de la Pisa was on fire as he carried his team in the must-win game with 39 points.

He was the only double-digit scorer for his team.

Both teams had identical 3-1 win-loss records entering into the game but it was San Remegio who earned the spot in the playoffs.

In the other game, Talisay District Hospital finished sixth overall in the standings after pinning down Squeezie Laundry, 108-102.

Bill Nuyad had a game-high 42 points for Talisay District while Brigmor Barliso and Jendyl Yap chipped in 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

The playoffs, which will tip-off next year, will be composed of top-seeded John Dave Aznar, Talisay City Hall, Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology, San Remigio Properties, Bulldogs, Talisay District Hospital, Cascrete Builders, and Z&G Pro and Audio.