Garma wants texter to come out and help the police

BPO ROBBERY INCIDENTS

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has sent a challenge to the texter who said that call center agents are being robbed at the Cebu IT Park and Ayala to come out and file a formal complaint.

“We want to know who is this texter claiming that there are victims of robberies in IT Park and Ayala,” CCPO Director Senior Supt. Royina Garma said.

Just a few days ago, Garma met with the security officers of Ayala and IT Park to verify the text report sent to “Itug-an ni CD” by Cebu City Hall.

In the text message, a concerned citizen informed Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña that several call center agents have been robbed in IT Park and Ayala where most BPO institutions are located.

However, Garma claimed that security officers in both areas have no records of such incidents.

“Even at the Mabolo Police Station I checked and there was no record of any robbery incident involving call center agents,” Garma said.

So Garma challenged the texter to come out and help the police locate the victims so that they will be asked to file complaints.

This will also help the police, she said, in determining if their deployment plan needs to be improved.

Garma said that she agrees with the plan of Osmeña to put up a police outpost inside IT Park which will be manned by retired military men provided they are recognized by their unit.

“If they are deputized as force multipliers and recognized by our unit, fine! But if not bakit andyan sila,” Garma said.

Garma added they are presently trying to contact the texter so that they can get details about the reported victims.

“But the problem is hindi namin ma kontak,” Garma added as she assured the public that identities of those who will send information to her “Itug-an ni CD” program will be confidential.

And while they are still waiting for the texter to get in touch with them, Garma said she will augment the security detail at IT Park and Ayala by assigning motorcycle patrols in said areas from night until early morning.

“Actually mag start eto as soon as possible. Actually meron na tayo niyan … kaya nga nalilito kami kung anong oras ang holdapan,” Garma added.