Cops told to be vigilant after Negros ambush

All police officers in Cebu were advised to take precautionary measures following the killing of Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya Jr., the deputy chief for operations of Guihulngan Police Station on Wednesday, December 19.

Supt. Christopher Navida, chief of the Guihulngan City Police Station in Negros Oriental said that while there are no reported insurgents in Cebu, he believes it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Navida said that even before the killing of Senior Insp. Gabuya, he had been reminding his men to be extra careful due to the threats they received from the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who are reportedly planning to launch offensives against the military.

Navida said they got this information weeks ago from some civilians and force multipliers.

He added that prior to the killing of Gabuya, they received information that armed men were heading to Guihulngan City on board an ambulance.

But when they conducted a checkpoint, they discovered that only a patient experiencing hypertension was on board and on the way to Dumaguete City.

Navida said the ambulance came from Calatrava, Negros Occidental.

The police chief also revealed that a task force was formed for the speedy resolution of Gabuya’s murder and that a hot pursuit operation is still ongoing to hunt down the killers.

Navida said they are now coordinating with other law enforcement units to help solve the murder of the bemedalled police officer who was only assigned in Guihulngan last October.

Prior to that, Gabuya served as chief of the Talamban Police Station in Cebu City.

Gabuya was gunned down by two motorcycle riding assailants on Wednesday morning inside a cafeteria located across the Guihulngan Police Station.

Navida said Gabuya was with a plainclothes policeman when the ambush happened.

Navida said the accompanying policeman tried to fire back at the suspects but failed to do so beacuse there were many civilians outside the eatery.

Meanwhile, flags in different police offices in Cebu were flown at half-mast as a sign of respect for the slain police officer.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director said that although she did not know Gabuya personally, she gathered from other members of the police force that the slain cop was a good person.

“Yes of course we are sad, brother namin yan eh, naisahan kami kaya malungkot ang organisasyon sa pagka wala niya,” Garma said.

In a related development, Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, the chief of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) also directed his men to be careful and vigilant always in the dispensation of their duties.

Supt. Janette Rafter, CPPO Public Information Officer said that all chiefs of police are being advised to be on alert.

Rafter is asking Cebuanos to report to them any suspicious individuals in their respective communities.