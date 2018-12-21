Magnitude 4.4 quake sways Cagayan
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Cagayan province on Friday past noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The agency traced the quake’s epicenter at 30 kilometers (km) northwest of Calayan, Cagayan at 1:18 p.m.
Phivolcs noted that the quake had a depth of focus of 20 km. The tremor also had a tectonic origin.
