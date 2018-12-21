Return to Bethlehem

In churches, the fourth candle of the Advent wreath, the candle of peace has been lighted.

Peace, Pope Saint John Paul the Great said, will be the final word in history.

The Christmas season that starts at sundown on December 24 is a time for Filipinos to situate themselves anew in the light of this final word.

There will be time for family reunions, parties, gift-giving, and feasting.

But the activities should find their roots in the one true source of peace who is the Child of Bethlehem.

His is the peace based on justice by which a family recognizes the existence of others who also need to see that life is good.

His is the peace that sees beyond parties into the lives of the needy waiting for relief from the pains they endure.

His is the peace that stands in solidarity with the hungry of all kinds.

Bethlehem means “House of Bread.”

As we contemplate the Christ Child who would offer himself as a bread for the life of the world, may we not forget to think of ways to address the hunger we see in different contexts.

We speak of the hunger for integrity and wisdom in the

government, for fair conditions for workers, for serenity for the stressed and depressed, for justice to the victims of crimes and vigilantism.

We speak of the hunger for a healthier planet, for well-raised and educated children, for a deep and peaceable sense of nationhood.

We speak of the hunger for families that are whole and friendships that run deep.

In this season, may we gather in silence around Bethlehem and learn to genuine living again from the Prince of Peace.