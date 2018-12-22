Palma officiates Mass at Cebu City Jail

OVER 5,000 inmates at the Cebu City Jail male dormitory attended a Mass officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma yesterday afternoon.

Surrender to God (SuGod) founder, Fe Barino, coordinated with the archdiocese for the prelate to preside over a Mass at the detention facility.

Jail Superintendent Renante Rubio expressed gratitude for the support extended by the drug-rehabilitation organization.

“Nakumpleto na ang amo’ng misa’ng gabi kay ang mga piniriso wala may higayun maka gawas para mu simba, sama kami mga personnel,” said Rubio in a closing statement. He said the detention facility is now under red alert.

During his final blessing, Palma implored the inmates to stay firm in reforming their lives during their detention.

“Aduna pay posibilidad nga duna pay pag laum, nga duna pay higayon niining transformation, niining reformation. Nya kining pag bag-o mahitabo sa among kinabuhi,” said Palma.

(There is still hope that we can be transformed during this reformation. And this transformation will happen in our lives.)

He said their families would be given graces which the inmates are unable to provide.

Kirby Tano, 22, was dealing with different vices when he was arrested. He has been behind bars for over a year.

This will be his second Christmas in the jail, far away from his family.

“Lipay lang, tawa lang. Greet lang ta’s pamilya nato,” said Tano.

His mother and three siblings seldom visit him in jail.

He said he deeply regrets the actions he has done, and vowed to be a changed man as soon as he is free and reunited with his family.

Tano is one of the recipients of the rehabilitation program offered by SuGod.

Barino said that this is one of the ways the group can contribute to the healing of the deadly war on drugs.

The drug recovery and renewal program offered by SuGod for the Cebu City Jail inmates started two months ago and will run until October 2019.