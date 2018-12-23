‘Amihan,’ LPA to bring rains — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and a low pressure area will bring rains over parts of the country, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The low pressure area being tracked by Pagasa was last spotted 165 kilometers northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

Visayas and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to this weather disturbance.

Another low pressure area was spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility but Pagasa said it is still too far to affect the country.

Mindanao will have fair weather and chances of light rains.