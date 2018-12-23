CDN THROUGH THE YEARS: Selling the newspaper

Part 9 of a 13-part series

A good newspaper runs on the quality of stories and photos that are put together by its editorial team of reporters, photographers, editors, and support staff.

But on the other side of the spectrum is the need to generate revenues to fund the entire operation.

At the helm of this task is Cebu Daily News’ Marketing and Advertising Team who deals with advertisers and clients aiming to promote their respective brands in Cebu and neighboring islands.

Led by Sales Supervisor Dominic Ylagan, the Marketing Team is composed of Senior Account Executive Abigail “Abby” Caruana, Account Executives Gracita “Grace” Luspo and Lucia “Mamai” Duran.

They are assisted by graphic artists Jaime “Jimboy” Quiros and Kenneth Chan, while Rhea Pearl Abrenica handles the front office.

The team’s young duo composed of Immae Lachica, 23, and Ellah Quieta, 22, do write-ups and other marketing materials and projects for CDN’s clients.

Most of the team members had been with CDN ever since the beginning in 1998.

Gaygay

Fondly called by her workmates as Abby or Gaygay, the 42-year old Caruana joined CDN on January 16, 1998.

It was a long journey for her rising from the ranks as advertising coordinator and assistant for editorial and circulation from 1998 to 2003; to marketing coordinator and advertising “front in-charge” from 2005 to 2008, to account executive from 2008 until her promotion in 2015 to her current post as senior account executive.

“In my years in CDN, I had feared working in the sales department because I was worried how could I sell the paper? How can I face and talk to different important people? But this work has taught me to have confidence in myself,” she shared.

Her position allows Caruana to deal with some of CDN’s biggest and most loyal clients.

“The biggest challenge of my job is the quota. I deal with prestige clients, who are owners of companies. I go directly to the owners of the companies to negotiate. Sometimes, it’s hard to penetrate them, especially if they are so busy. But I am able to overcome this through self-confidence,” she said.

It is this kind of experience that helped to mold her habits and principles.

“What’s nice about my job is that I can meet different kids personalities, people who are big-time owners of companies. They are meticulous. Over the years, I have also learned a lot from them,” she added.

Asked what made her stay with the company for over two decades, Caruana said that it is the people whom she treats like family.

Caruana said CDN makes her feel at home and she enjoys her job despite the stress.

As a wife and mother of three, Caruana said it was a challenge for her to juggle different hats; but she always makes sure to put her family first.

Grace

Months before CDN came out with its maiden issue in February 1998, Luspo already started working for the paper.

Luspo who used to work for a different paper joined her former boss, Debbie Benedicto who was CDN’s Director for Sales and Marketing.

She spent several years working as Benedicto’s assistant.

It was in 2007 when she was promoted to account executive and started to handle advertisers for the paper.

“When I decided to join CDN, I said to myself that I will retire with this company. I am okay with the people I work with. I was not after the monetary gain. It was more on how happy I was in the working environment,” she said.

One of her most memorable experiences was in May 1999 when CDN came out with an “Extra Edition” after the Cebu Regional Trial Court (RTC) handed down a guilty verdict against seven people accused in the Chiong case, Cebu’s so-called trial of the century.

When the special edition was printed, Luspo said the whole advertising department came out in full force selling the newspaper, themselves, out on the streets.

It was a Friday, and Luspo vividly recalled that she did her selling at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

The issue sold out and all of them got a share of the sales, she said.

But her work has not been all smiles.

Luspo shared that it was always a challenge to deal with clients who reject her even before she could do her sales pitch; or those who set schedules but end up canceling the appointment.

There are also those who approve their proposals but cancel at the last minute; or worse, clients who accept proposals only to end up placing their ads with the competitor.

All these experiences taught her one thing — patience.

“The biggest lesson I learned as an executive is that patience is really a virtue. Because if you are persistent, you can really close deals. Also, clients can become your friends if you provide good service to them,” she said.

Mamai

Just like Luspo, 56-year old Duran started with CDN in December 16, 1997 or about two months before CDN’s formal opening.

Before becoming an account executive, she was human resource assistant, then a front desk officer.

Duran also had her share of memorable and funny experiences with the paper throughout her stay.

She recalled that at one time, while on a cold call to a prospective client together with her supervisor, the security guard of the company

refused her entry after learning that she was there to make a sales pitch.

“It is really a challenge on how to get the trust of the client. You need to seriously work with them, focus on every project that we do, and to stay in contact with each of my clients. To cope up with this, I make sure to properly handle my clients so they are contented with my services,” she said.

As one of the many pioneering employees of CDN, Duran said that she is grateful for the joy of being able to meet many new people.

From her clients to colleagues in the industry, to celebrities; from local officials to company executives — the experience has all been a meaningful ride.