Fire hits Duljo Fatima in Cebu City

By Benjie B. Talisic, Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio | December 25,2018 - 06:55 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines -A fire engulfed a densely populated residential area in Barangay Duljo Famita in Cebu City on Christmas morning.

The blaze was reported at 3:47 a.m. and was placed under Task Force Alpha at 4:11 a.m. to mobilize firefighters from neighboring local governments.

Authorities controlled the fire at 6:26 a.m.

Firefighters continue to put out the fire as of this writing.