Fire hits Duljo Fatima in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines -A fire engulfed a densely populated residential area in Barangay Duljo Famita in Cebu City on Christmas morning.
The blaze was reported at 3:47 a.m. and was placed under Task Force Alpha at 4:11 a.m. to mobilize firefighters from neighboring local governments.
Authorities controlled the fire at 6:26 a.m.
Firefighters continue to put out the fire as of this writing.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.