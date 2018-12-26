Tisa drug suspect killed in shootout with police

A drug suspect from Barangay Tisa, Cebu City was killed on Tuesday night (December 25) after he engaged in a shootout with policemen who were doing surveillance operation against him.

The fatality was identified as Layme Anubling, 30.

Chief Insp. Keith Allen Andaya of the Punta Princessa Police Station said that Anubling was listed on the Barangay Anti Drug Abuse Council’s (Badac’s) list of drug personalities.

Andaya said that they visited Sitio Upper Manol, Barangay Tisa on Tuesday night for a surveillance operation.

They saw a group of individuals as they were about to park their vehicle on the parking area of a private establishment in Sitio Manol.

Andaya said that the men in the group started to run away from the police team.

Anubling also started to fire shots at the police while he shouted to direct his companions to “move back.”

Andaya said that they were left with no other choice but to return fire at Anubling’s group.

The police team hit Anubling several times on his body as he was about to escape.

Although wounded, Anubling still managed to run 400 meters away from the police before he fell on the ground and died.

Police confiscated three medium packs of suspected shabu worth P102, 000 from Anubling’s possession during their search.

At least three vehicles that were parked in the area were also damaged by stray bullets from the exchange of gun fire.

Andaya said he will refer the matter to higher ups on how they will deal with this concern.

Andaya said that their operation was in compliance with the directive of Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office, to monitor and operate on drug personalities in the city.

Anubling was already jailed in 2016 for illegal drugs possession but was released on June 2, 2018.