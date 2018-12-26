Albayalde: 6 listed as persons of interest in Batocabe slay

LEGAZPI CITY — Police investigators have established the identities of at least six persons of interest in the killing of Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his security escort on Saturday in a remote village in Daraga town in Albay province, Police Director General Oscar Albayalde said Wednesday.

However, Albayalde begged off from naming the six persons, saying that investigators were gathering more information and evidence that would link them to the murder of Batocabe.

Although they already have the names, “not a single one of the persons of interest were invited for questioning or arrested” yet as investigators continued, Albayalde said.

Albayalde, in his visit to Bicol police headquarters in Camp Simeon Ola, presided over the newly created Special Investigation Task Group Batocabe to look into the status of the investigation.