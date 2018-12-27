11 trips to Northern Cebu, Eastern Samar grounded

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 11 trips from Cebu City ports that are bound for northern Cebu and Eastern Visayas have been ordered cancelled this morning due to Tropical Depression Usman.

Lite Shipping has announced the cancellation of its 11 a.m. trip to Ormoc.

Roble Shipping also cancelled its trips to Ormoc, supposedly leaving at 11 p.m.; Naval scheduled at 7:30 p.m.; two trips to Hilongos, Leyte scheduled at 12 noon and 9 p.m.; and the 9 p.m. trip to Baybay, Leyte.

Earlier, Ocean Jet cancelled its trip bound for Camotes that was supposed to leave the ports of Cebu at 6 a.m.

The shipping line also cancelled its 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. trips bound for Ormoc City.

2Go and SuperCat have also cancelled their trips to Ormoc City that were supposedly scheduled at 8 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. respectively.

As of 5 a.m. today, storm warning signal number 1 has been raised in the provinces of Eastern Visayas, northern Cebu including Camotes Island, Sorsogon, Masbate and Dinagat Island.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the center of TD Usman was estimated at about 435 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers (km) per hour and gustiness 65 km per hour.

TD Usman is trailing west-northwest with a speed of 20 km per hour.

Pagasa earlier forecasted that TD Usman will make its first landfall in the southern section of Samar province tomorrow morning.