Polish national nabbed with marijuana in Siquijor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A polish national was arrested for illegal drug possession after he was caught with a stash of marijuana at 5 a.m. on Thursday, December 27, in Barangay Lala-o, San Juan, Siquijor.

The suspect was identified as Piotr Galewski, 38, and a resident of the place.

Personnel from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Special Weapons and Armory Tactics (SWAT) from the Siquijor Provincial Police Office conducted the joint operation based on a search warrant signed by Siquijor Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Alejandro Bahonsua.

Confiscated from the suspect were four pieces of transparent heat-sealed bags and one piece of large transparent ziplock plastic bag containing compressed block of dried leaves or fruitings of suspected Marijuana; one piece of glass pipe, which contained particles of suspected marijuana; one piece of flavored rolling paper; three pieces of disposable lighters; one piece of cutter; and a wooden box where those items were placed.