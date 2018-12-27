College student talks of parents struggles on FB

Leslie Laputan could not be any prouder of her parents Vivian, 56, and Vener, 58.

The 20-year-old college student spoke on her Facebook page of how her parents, who work as jewelry cleaners on the sidewalks of Colon Street in Cebu City, has struggled to make sure that she and her older sister are able to finish their studies.

Funny how some people think na tanan student sa USJR dato. Someone asked me "Unsay trabaho sa imong mama ug papa?" and I… Posted by Leslie Jean E. Laputan on Tuesday, December 18, 2018

“I don’t know how they handled it from the very beginning but they’re so brave to go there (downtown Cebu City) and work everyday, walay pahuway. Sa kainit o kabugnaw sa panahon, naa sila nag ayo ug naglimpyo sa mga alahas. Di na ko mahibong ngano ganahan nila ang suki nila. Yes, maka proud na,” Leslie wrote on a Facebook post on December 18.

Leslie, who is now enrolled as a fourth year student at the University of San Jose-Recoletos taking up Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Filipino, said she uses her parents’ hard work as an inspiration to finish her studies.

“Nakaingon ko na greatest gift from God kay swerte naman gud kaayo ko nga naa koy ginikanan na nag support nako. Bisag pobre mi makakaon mig ikatulo sa usa ka adlaw,” Leslie said in an interview with Cebu Daily News.

Her Facebook post solicited 8,000 reactions and more than 1,500 shares as of December 27.

Some netizens who knew her parents lauded the good quality service that they give to their costumers.

“OMG! Suki namo sa ako mama imuha papa mam. Ganahan kaayo me nya mo ayo/limpyo sa amo alahas kay masatisfy jud me. Buotan pa. Barato pa jud. Kudos to kuya manong,” commented Yamie Monleon Donato.

Leslie said that her parents have been working as jewelry cleaners for the last 30 years, but they do not seem to mind the difficulties that they encounter everyday.

Instead, they strive to make sure that they are able to bring food for their two children and send them to school.

Leslie said that her older sister, Vanessa, who finished Management Accounting, now works as a branch manager for a Cebu-based pawnshop.

Vanessa is also helping pay her tuition.

When she graduates on march 2019, Leslie said that she also wanted to give back to her parents to show her appreciation for their efforts.

“Akong plan after ko mo graduate is mangitag work dayon para makabaws nako sa ako mama ug papa ug review at the same time,” she said.